‘Shudras Feel Bad When Called Shudras’, Says BJP’s Pragya Thakur

“Kshatriya ko kshatriya keh do, bura nahi lagta. Brahmin ko brahmin keh do, bura nahi laga. Vaishya ko vaishya keh do, bura nahi lagta. Shudra ko shudra keh do, bura lag jata hai. Kaaran kya hai? Kyunki nah-samjhi hai, kyunki samajh nahi paate,” Thakur was heard saying in a video.

(Translation: If you call a Kshatriya a kshatriya, they don’t feel bad; call a Brahmin a brahmin, they don’t feel bad; call a Vaishya a vaishya, they don’t feel bad. But if you call a Shudra a shudra, they feel bad. Why is this so? Because of ‘ignorance’, they don't understand.”)