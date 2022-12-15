Shraddha Walkar Murder: Forensic Reports Submitted, Post-Mortem To Be Conducted

The Delhi Police had earlier conducted a polygraph test and a narco-analysis test on Poonawala to better establish the motive, suspecting that he was lying to mislead the police.

Police teams have conducted searches at Mehrauli forest, the flat in Chhatarpur where the crime allegedly took place, Gurugram, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand's Dehradun, and some parts of Himachal Pradesh.

The accused, who was employed at a call centre in Gurugram at the time of his arrest, is suspected to have discarded the body parts and the weapon on his way to work at night.

After the searches, more than 13 body parts, mostly skeletal remains, including a jaw and a femur bone, were recovered from several locations.