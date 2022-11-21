Shraddha Walkar Murder | Aaftab May Face Narco Test Today: Investigation So Far

(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of assault. Reader discretion advised.)

The Delhi Police suspects that Aaftab Poonawala, the accused in the murder of Shraddha Walkar, has been lying to them in order to mislead the police.

On Monday, 21 November, the police and members of the Forensic Science Laboratory team will conduct a narco-analysis of the accused to retrieve clues about key evidence like the missing murder weapon, the deceased’s remains, bloodstained clothes, Shraddha’s phone, and other evidence in connection with the case.

The court allowed the police to conduct the narco-test after investigators stated that Poonawala’s replies were “largely evasive and non-cooperating.”

What is it: The accused will be injected with a drug called Sodium Pentothal, which lowers a person’s self-consciousness, making their speech less restricted.

Why it matters: Though the confessions during the test are not admissible in court, police forces resort to the method when investigators reach an impasse.