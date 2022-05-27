'Free Me of This Cruel Post, Give It to Your Secretary': Min Urges Ashok Gehlot

A Rajasthan state minister on Thursday, 26 May, made a public request to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, asking the CM to 'free him from this cruel ministerial post.'

Reacting to the appeal on Friday, the CM told news agency ANI that the minister 'shouldn't be taken seriously.'

Ashok Chandna, the minister of sports and youth Affairs, skill development, employment, entrepreneurship, and disaster management and relief in Rajasthan took to Twitter on Thursday and wrote in Hindi: