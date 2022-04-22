Shots Fired at Rohini Court in Delhi During Scuffle, Two Injured

An incident of gun firing took place at Rohini court on Friday, 22 April.
An incident of gun firing took place at Rohini court on Friday, 22 April, after which two persons were reported injured.
At around 9:40 am, a quarrel had broken out between two advocates, Sanjeev Chaudhary and Rishi Chopra, and another person near Rohini court's gate number 8.
A NAP constable had intervened in the skirmish, and a shot was fired on the ground, the police said.
"At this time, a Constable of Nagaland Armed Police, deployed at the gate, intervened in the situation and a shot was fired pointing towards the ground," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini district) Pranav Tayal said.
Two persons were injured due to concrete projectiles as a result of the bullet hitting the ground.
A lawyer, speaking to news agency IANS, said, "An argument ensued between a lawyer and a security guard outside the gate of the Rohini Court. Things escalated and 2-3 more lawyers joined them. The argument soon took a violent turn and the guard fired a shot."
