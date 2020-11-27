Shocking Video: Stray Dog Nibbling at Dead Body of a Girl in UP

The girl's family accused the hospital of negligence.

A shocking video of a stray dog nibbling at a dead body of a girl at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district has gone viral and has led to massive public outrage.



The horrific incident took place on Thursday, 26 November, after a girl was brought to the hospital following a road accident, reported NDTV.



In the short video clip, a dog can be seen nibbling on the unattended dead body of the girl lying on a stretcher which is covered with a white cloth.

The girl’s family accused the hospital of negligence.

“It was left unattended for 1.5 hours. It’s negligence of the hospital,” Charan Singh, the father of the girl was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

The administration accepted the stray dog problem inside the hospital, the hospital staff says that they had written to the civic authorities of the problem, but no action had been taken, reported NDTV.



Dr Sushil Verma stated that the body was handed over to the family after all the formalities.



“They didn't want an autopsy and were taking it away. They might have left the body unattended for a minute when the incident happened," Dr Sushil Verma was quoted as saying by ANI.

Dr Verma stated that the ward boy and a sweeper have been suspended, and an explanation has been demanded from the doctor who was on emergency duty. Dr Verma added: “We have also formed a committee to investigate the matter and further action will be taken based on that.”

The video was shared by the Samajwadi Party on Twitter and said strict action should be taken against those who are responsible, and the matter should be investigated.