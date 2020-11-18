Bhima Koregaon Case: Bombay HC Starts Hearing Varavara Rao’s Plea

Varavara Rao, 80, is a co-accused in the Bhima Koregaon case. | (Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint) India Rao is currently incarcerated in the Bhima Koregaon case and has been in jail since the end of 2018.

The Bombay High Court began hearing the petitions filed by 80-year-old Varavara Rao at 11 am on Wednesday, 18 November, including the request to transfer him to Nanavati Hospital for treatment while his medical and humanitarian bail pleas are considered by the court. The Bombay HC was supposed to hear the matter on Tuesday, however, due to technical difficulties, the judges were unable to hear Rao’s lawyer, senior advocate Indira Jaising, clearly via video conferencing.

Jaising had argued that the report submitted by the NIA and jail authorities on Rao's medical condition a few hours before the hearing was "an eyewash". She said that the teleconsultation had only been conducted for 15 minutes, with no assessment of Rao’s neurological condition, without a neurologist or urologist present (even though his primary illnesses were dementia and urine infection), and that several test results that had been recommended by the doctors at this time and previously, had not been included. Last week on 12 November, the Bombay High Court while hearing a plea filed by P Hemlatha, Rao’s wife, ordered an immediate medical examination of the poet.

Rao’s lawyers have argued that his medical condition is serious, and there is a genuine risk to his life under the status quo, which sees him attended by two of his co-accused in the case, and suffering from a form of dementia along with other illnesses.