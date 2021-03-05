Akali MLAs Suspended From House for Rest of Punjab Budget Session

Punjab Legislative Assembly Speaker on Friday, 5 March, suspended all MLAs of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the remaining session of the Assembly, after a ruckus ensued while Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh was replying on the Governor's address.

