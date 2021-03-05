Akali MLAs Suspended From House for Rest of Punjab Budget Session

Punjab Legislative Assembly Speaker on Friday, 5 March, suspended all MLAs of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the remaining session of the Assembly, after a ruckus ensued while Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh was replying on the Governor's address.
The ongoing Budget session of the Punjab Assembly saw high drama after Speaker Rana KP Singh suspended all Akali Dal MLAs and ordered them to stay out of the House for the remaining session.
WHY WAS THE RUCKUS CREATED?
According to The Tribune, Bholath MLA Sukhpal Khaira raised the issue of alleged police brutality against one farmer protester, Ranjit Singh, at Singhu border. He alleged that people from the RSS and the BJP had helped the police pick him from the camp and be taken into custody.
Meanwhile, Akali Dal MLAs, joined by AAP MLAs, raised slogans during Amarinder Singh's reply on the Governor's address.
The police physically lifted a few Akali Dal MLAs and led them out of the House, after failing to persuade them to leave the session, according to The Tribune.
(With inputs from The Tribune.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 05 Mar 2021,03:52 PM IST