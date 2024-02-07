Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Shillong Teer Result Today: Round 1 and 2 Winning Numbers on 7 February 2024

Shillong Teer Result Today: Round 1 and 2 Winning Numbers on 7 February 2024

Shillong Teer Result Today on 7 February 2024: First and Second round winning and common numbers are listed below.
Saima Andrabi
India
Published:

Shillong Teer Result Today on 7 February 2024. First and Second Round Winning Numbers.

Shillong Teer Result on 7 February 2024: The name of the archery competition held in Shillong, Meghalaya, is Shillong Teer. For the residents of this state, it is among the greatest options for leisure. The Polo Ground hosts this lottery every day, Monday through Saturday. In two rounds, competitors must shoot arrows at a pre-established target. The players who score the most points in both the first and second rounds are the winners.

The state also hosts Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer, which are similar to Shillong Teer game. The Shillong Teer result is revealed as a two-digit number on the meghalayateer.com website. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association is in charge of organising the game, which is legal.

How To Play Shillong Teer?

The rules of the Shillong Teer game are simple. Archers are required to shoot at a predetermined target. In two rounds, they can shoot no more than fifty arrows. Players are allowed to shoot up to 30 arrows in the first round and up to 20 arrows in the second. The player who hits the target maximum number of times in the allotted two minutes wins the game.

Where and How To Book Shillong Teer Tickets?

Interested users can get the Shillong Teer tickets from authentic ticket counters. Nearly 5,000 ticket booking counters can be found throughout the districts of Shillong. The cost of a Shillong Teer ticket can range from Rs 1 to Rs 100.

Steps To Check Shillong Teer Result Today

Follow the steps below to check the Shillong Teer result today on Wednesday, 7 February 2024.

  • Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.

  • On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result for 7 February 2024.

  • You will get the first and second round results for both morning and evening along with other details.

Shillong Teer Result Today: Winning Numbers for 7 February 2024

SHILLONG MORNING TEER

Winning number for First Round: 69

Winning number for Second Round: 82

JUWAI MORNING TEER

Winning number for First Round: 03

Winning number for Second Round: 59

JUWAI TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: 48

Winning number for Second Round: Coming Soon

SHILLONG TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: Result at 3:40 pm

Winning number for Second Round: Result at 4:35 pm

KHANAPARA TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: Result at 3:55 pm

Winning number for Second Round: Result at 4:35 pm

JOWAI LAD-RYMBAI RESULT

Winning number for First Round: Result at 4:35 pm

Winning number for Second Round: Result at 4:40 pm

JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: Result at 7:30 pm

Winning number for Second Round: Result at 8:30 pm

SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: Result at 8:15 pm

Winning number for Second Round: Result at 9 pm

JUWAI TEER COMMON NUMBERS

Direct Numbers: 51, 91, 26, 40

House: 3, 3

Ending: 5, 0

SHILLONG TEER COMMON NUMBERS

Direct Numbers: 97, 84, 57, 75

House: 5, 1

Ending: 8, 6

KHANAPARA TEER COMMON NUMBERS

Direct Numbers: 86, 69, 94, 54

House: 8, 1

Ending: 4, 3

