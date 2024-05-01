Shillong Teer Result Today, 1 May 2024: First and Second Round Winning Numbers

Shillong Teer Result Today 1 May 2024.
(Photo: iStock)
Shillong Teer is a well-liked archery based lottery game in Meghalaya, India. The rules of this game are simple, players must predict precisely how many arrows will strike a target during two shooting rounds in order to win. Every day, the Shillong Teer Results are released on the official website at meghalayateer.com. Usually, the first round happens in the afternoon, while the second round takes place in the evening. The Shillong Teer lottery is held at the Polo Ground every day from Monday through Saturday.
The state also hosts other teer games similar to Shillong Teer, including Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer. The Shillong Teer result is posted as a two-digit number on the aforementioned website, after it is officially announced. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association organises the Shillong Teer game every day, and the game is completely legal.
There are over 5,000 ticket booking counters spread out across different districts of Shillong from where users can get the Shillong Teer tickets. Users are advised to buy the tickets from authentic counters only.
A Shillong Teer ticket might cost anything between Rs 1 and Rs 100.
Follow below steps to check the Shillong Teer Result on Wednesday, 1 May 2024
Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.
On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result for 1 May 2024.
You will get the first and second round results, including winning numbers, common numbers, dream numbers and more for both morning and evening teer.
Winning number for First Round: 01
Winning number for Second Round: 62
Winning number for First Round: 60
Winning number for Second Round: 40
Winning number for First Round: 74
Winning number for Second Round: 50
Winning number for First Round: Result at 4:12 pm
Winning number for Second Round: Result at 4:50 pm
Winning number for First Round: Result at 4:10 pm
Winning number for Second Round: Result at 4:45 pm
Winning number for First Round: Result at 4:35 pm
Winning number for Second Round: Result at 4:40 pm
Winning number for First Round: Result at 7:30 pm
Winning number for Second Round: Result at 8:30 pm
Winning number for First Round: Result at 8:15 pm
Winning number for Second Round: Result at 9 pm
