Shillong Teer Result Today 4 March 2024: Winning Numbers for Round 1 & 2

Shillong Teer Result for 4 March 2024 is listed below along with common and winning numbers for Round 1 and 2.
Shivangani Singh
India
Published:

Shillong Teer Result Today, 4 March 2024: Shillong Teer is an archery game played in Shillong, Meghalaya. It is one of the best sources of recreation for the people of this state. This lottery is played every day from Monday to Saturday at The Polo Ground. Participants have to shoot arrows on a pre-determined target in two rounds. Players who will hit the target maximum times in the first and second rounds will emerge as winners.

Other similar competitions of the state are  Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and, Ladrymbai Teer. Shillong Teer's result is declared in a two-digit number on the website, meghalayateer.com. The game is legal and is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.

How and Where To Get Shillong Teer Tickets?

Interested users can get the Shillong Teer tickets from authentic ticket counters. There are almost 5,000 ticket booking counters available across different districts of the state. Shillong Teer Tickets range in price from Rs 1 to Rs 100.

How To Play Shillong Teer?

The rules of playing the Shillong Teer game are simple. A predetermined target must be hit by arrows fired by participants. In two rounds, they can shoot no more than fifty arrows. Players are permitted to shoot up to 30 arrows in the first round and up to 20 arrows in the second. The player who hits the goal as many times as possible in two minutes will win the game.

How To Check Shillong Teer Result Today?

Follow the below steps to check the Shillong Teer result today, Monday, 4 March 2024.

  • Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.

  • On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result for 4 March 2024.

  • You will get the first and second round results for both morning and evening along with other details.

Shillong Teer Result Today: Winning Numbers for 4 March 2024

SHILLONG MORNING TEER

  • Winning number for First Round: 85

  • Winning number for Second Round: 04

JUWAI MORNING TEER

  • Winning number for First Round: 77

  • Winning number for Second Round: 59

JUWAI TEER RESULT

  • Winning number for First Round: 67

  • Winning number for Second Round: Result at 2:40 pm

SHILLONG TEER RESULT

  • Winning number for First Round: Result at 3:55 pm

  • Winning number for Second Round: Result at 4:50 pm

KHANAPARA TEER RESULT

  • Winning number for First Round: Result at 4:10 pm

  • Winning number for Second Round: Result at 4:45 pm

JOWAI LAD-RYMBAI RESULT

  • Winning number for First Round: Result at 4:35 pm

  • Winning number for Second Round: Result at 4:40 pm

JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT

  • Winning number for First Round: Result at 7:30 pm

  • Winning number for Second Round: Result at 8:30 pm

SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT

  • Winning number for First Round: Result at 8:15 pm

  • Winning number for Second Round: Result at 9 pm

Shillong Teer Result Today: Common Numbers For 4 March 2024

JUWAI TEER COMMON NUMBERS

  • Direct Numbers: 90, 56, 33, 83

  • House: 4, 9

  • Ending: 3, 5

SHILLONG TEER COMMON NUMBERS

  • Direct Numbers: 01, 20, 23, 56

  • House: 5, 5

  • Ending: 4, 1

KHANAPARA TEER COMMON NUMBERS

  • Direct Numbers: 24, 21, 09, 25

  • House: 1, 5

  • Ending: 8, 7

