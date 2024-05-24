Shillong Teer Result Today, 24 May 2024: Check Round 1 and 2 Winning Numbers

Shillong Teer Result on 24 May 2024.
Shillong Teer Result Live Updates on 24 May 2024: The famous archery game Shillong Teer is organized by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association in Meghalaya. It takes place daily from Monday to Saturday at the polo ground. Participants have to guess the exact number of arrows that will hit a target during the course of two shooting rounds. In addition to winning prize money, Shillong Teer helps people in enhancing their archery skills. Shillong Teer Results are announced daily on the official website at meghalayateer.com. The first round generally takes place in the afternoon, followed by the second round in the evening.
Other similar competitions of the state are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and, Ladrymbai Teer. Once officially released, the Shillong Teer result is uploaded on the above mentioned website as a two-digit number. Shillong Teer game is legal by all means.
Interested users can get the Shillong Teer tickets from authentic ticket counters. Nearly 5,000 ticket booking counters can be found throughout the districts of Shillong. The cost of a Shillong Teer ticket varies from Rs 1 to Rs 100.
In Shillong Teer lottery game, your reward is based on how much you bet and how accurately you guess. For instance, you could win Rs 80 if you bet Rs 1 and accurately predict the first round. For a Rs 1 stake, you may win Rs 60 if your estimation in the second round is accurate. You might win up to Rs 4,000 if you bet Rs 1 on each round and correctly predict both outcomes.
Follow below steps to check Shillong Teer result today on Friday, 24 May 2024.
Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.
On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result for 24 May 2024.
You will get the first and second round results, including winning numbers, common numbers, dream numbers and more for both morning and evening teer.
Winning number for First Round: 78
Winning number for Second Round: 93
Winning number for First Round: 85
Winning number for Second Round: 74
Winning number for First Round: 38
Winning number for Second Round: 74
Winning number for First Round: Result at 4:12 pm
Winning number for Second Round: Result at 5:07 pm
Winning number for First Round: Result at 4:21 pm
Winning number for Second Round: Result at 4:55 pm
Winning number for First Round: Result at 4:35 pm
Winning number for Second Round: Result at 4:40 pm
Winning number for First Round: Result at 7:30 pm
Winning number for Second Round: Result at 8:30 pm
Winning number for First Round: Result at 8:15 pm
Winning number for Second Round: Result at 9 pm
