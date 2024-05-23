Shillong Teer Result, 23 May 2024: Get Round 1 and 2 Winning Numbers List Here

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Shillong Teer Result, 23 May 2024: Get Round 1 and 2 Winning Numbers List Here

Shillong Teer Result, 23 May 2024: Find first and second round winning numbers and other details.
Saima Andrabi
India
Updated:

Shillong Teer Lottery Result on 23 May 2024.

(Photo: iStock)

Shillong Teer Result on 23 May 2024: Shillong Teer is a popular archery-based lottery game Played in Meghalaya, India. In order to win, the player have to guess the exact number of arrows that will hit a target during the course of two shooting rounds. Shillong Teer Results are announced daily on the official website at meghalayateer.com. The first round generally takes place in the afternoon, followed by the second round in the evening. Shillong Teer lottery game is played every day Monday to Saturday, at the Polo Ground. 

Other similar competitions of the state are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and, Ladrymbai Teer. Once officially released, the Shillong Teer result is uploaded on the above mentioned website as a two-digit number. Shillong Teer game is legal by all means, and is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.

Shillong Teer Tickets Price

Interested users can get the Shillong Teer tickets from authentic ticket counters. Nearly 5,000 ticket booking counters can be found throughout the districts of Shillong. The cost of a Shillong Teer ticket varies from Rs 1 to Rs 100.

How to Check the Shillong Teer Result Today?

Follow below steps to check Shillong Teer result today on Thursday, 23 May 2024.

  • Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.

  • On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result for 23 May 2024.

  • You will get the first and second round results, including winning numbers, common numbers, dream numbers and more for both morning and evening teer.

SHILLONG TEER RESULT on 23 MAY 2024: ROUND 1 and 2 WINNING NUMBERS

SHILLONG MORNING TEER

Winning number for First Round: 31

Winning number for Second Round: 52

JUWAI MORNING TEER

Winning number for First Round: 92

Winning number for Second Round: 67

JUWAI TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: 32

Winning number for Second Round: 49

SHILLONG TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: 76

Winning number for Second Round: Result at 5:07 pm

KHANAPARA TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: 31

Winning number for Second Round: Result Soon

JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT

Winning number for First Round: Result at 4:35 pm

Winning number for Second Round: Result at 4:40 pm

JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: Result at 7:30 pm

Winning number for Second Round: Result at 8:30 pm

SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: Result at 8:15 pm

Winning number for Second Round: Result at 9 pm

Published: 23 May 2024,03:16 PM IST

