Shillong Teer Result, Today 15 January 2024: Winning Numbers for Round 1 and 2

Shillong Teer Result Today, 15 January 2024 Declared: Check first and second round winning and common numbers here.
Saima Andrabi
India
Updated:

Shillong Teer Lottery Result for 15 January 2024: First & Second Round Results, Hit Numbers, Common Numbers.

|

(Photo: iStock)

Shillong Teer Result on Monday, 15 January 2024: Shillong Teer is an archery game played in Shillong, Meghalaya. It is one of the best sources of recreation for the people of the state. This lottery is played every day from Monday to Saturday at The Polo Ground. Participants have to shoot arrows on a pre-determined target in two round. Players who will hit the target maximum times in first and second round will emerge as winners.

Other similar competitions in the state are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and, Ladrymbai Teer. Shillong Teer result is declared in a two-digit number on the website, meghalayateer.com. The game is legal and is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.

Shillong Teer Tickets

Interested users can get the Shillong Teer tickets from authentic ticket counters. There are almost 5,000 ticket booking counters available across different districts of the state. Shillong Teer Tickets range in price from Rs 1 to Rs 100.

How To Play Shillong Teer? Rules of the Game

The rules of playing Shillong Teer game are simple. A predetermined target must be hit by arrows fired by participants. In two rounds, they can shoot no more than fifty arrows. Players are permitted to shoot up to 30 arrows in the first round and up to 20 arrows in the second. The player who hits the goal as many times as possible in two minutes will win the game.

How To Check the Shillong Teer Result Today?

Follow below steps to check the Shillong Teer Result today on 15 January 2024.

  • Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.

  • On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result for 15 January 2024.

  • You will get the first and second round results for both morning and evening along with other details.

Shillong Teer Result Today: Winning Numbers for 15 January 2024

SHILLONG MORNING TEER

Winning number for First Round: 63

Winning number for Second Round: 54

JUWAI MORNING TEER

Winning number for First Round: 02

Winning number for Second Round: 14

JUWAI TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: 39

Winning number for Second Round: 73

SHILLONG TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: 16

Winning number for Second Round: 31

KHANAPARA TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: 58

Winning number for Second Round: 98

JOWAI LAD-RYMBAI RESULT

Winning number for First Round: 65

Winning number for Second Round: 63

JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: 86

Winning number for Second Round: 44

SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: 66

Winning number for Second Round: 77

Published: 15 Jan 2024,03:01 PM IST

