Shillong Teer Result for 4 May 2024: Know Rounds 1 and 2 Winning Numbers Here

Know how to download the Shillong Teer Result for Saturday, 4 May 2024, here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Shillong Teer Result for today, Saturday, 4 May 2024, will be announced soon on meghalayateer.com. One should note that the Rounds 1 and 2 winning numbers will be declared in a PDF after 4 pm. The Shillong Teer lottery draw is held from Monday to Saturday by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA). Anybody can participate in the interesting Teer archery game after buying the tickets from designated counters in the morning. Participants should follow the rules.
The Shillong Teer Result for Saturday, 4 May, will be announced between 4 pm and 5 pm and all concerned participants should update the website - meghalayateer.com. The rules of the Teer lottery sambad are also mentioned on the website for new participants. Lucky winners will get prize money from the department after the results are announced online.
The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) conducts other interesting games like Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer. Please note that the Shillong Teer lottery game is not played on Sunday.
We will state the rules of the Shillong Teer lottery sambad game for new players. You will get a total of fifty arrows at the beginning and you have to divide them between two rounds. Shoot them at a particular target carefully to become the winner.
The Teer tickets are usually available for sale after 10 am. The ticket booking counters are spread across the state.
Let's read the step-by-step process you must follow to download the Shillong Teer Result for 4 May 2024, online:
Click on the official website of the Teer game - meghalayateer.com.
Go to the next page and click on the link "Shillong Teer Result for 4 May".
The Teer lottery sambad PDF for both rounds will open on a new page.
Download the winning numbers PDFs from the website.
SHILLONG MORNING TEER
First Round Winning Number: 50
Second Round Winning Number: 38
JUWAI MORNING TEER
First Round Winning Number: 48
Second Round Winning Number: 91
JUWAI TEER RESULT
First Round Winning Number: 01
Second Round Winning Number: 08
SHILLONG TEER RESULT
First Round Winning Number: 4:12 pm
Second Round Winning Number: 4:50 pm
KHANAPARA TEER RESULT
First Round Winning Number: 4:10 pm
Second Round Winning Number: 4:45 pm
JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT
Jowai Winning Number: 4:35 pm
Ladrymbai Winning Number: 4:40 pm
JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT
First Round Winning Number: 7:30 pm
Second Round Winning Number: 8:30 pm
SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT
First Round Winning Number: 8:15 pm
Second Round Winning Number: 9 pm
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)