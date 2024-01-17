Shillong Teer Result for Today, 17 January 2024 Out: Round 1 & 2 Winning Numbers

Shillong Teer Result on Wednesday, 17 January 2024: Shillong Teer is an archery game played in Shillong, Meghalaya. It is one of the best sources of recreation for the people of the state. This lottery is played every day from Monday to Saturday at The Polo Ground. Participants have to shoot arrows on a pre-determined target in two round. Players who will hit the target maximum times in first and second round will emerge as winners.

Other similar competitions in the state are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and, Ladrymbai Teer. Shillong Teer result is declared in a two-digit number on the website, meghalayateer.com. The game is legal and is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.