Shillong Teer Result for 15 June 2024: Download Rounds 1 and 2 Winners for Today

Shillong Teer Result for today: You can download the winning numbers from meghalayateer.com on 15 June.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Updated:

The Shillong Teer Result for 15 June 2024 will be declared on the website.

(Photo: iStock)

Shillong Teer Result for 15 June 2024: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) is getting ready to announce the Shillong Teer Result for today, Saturday, 15 June 2024, for all concerned participants. The Teer results will be declared between 4 pm and 5 pm on the official website - meghalayateer.com. Participants who are eagerly waiting to know the winning numbers must keep a close eye on the website. The Teer lottery game is conducted at the Shillong Polo Stadium for all interested participants.

The Shillong Teer Result for today, Saturday, 15 June, will be announced in a PDF format. You can check and download the PDFs for both rounds from meghalayateer.com to know the lucky winners. The Teer lottery sambad game is very interesting. People who like archery find the game exciting and participate to win exclusive prizes. The rules are stated online for all.

The Shillong Teer game takes place from Monday to Saturday. The other Teer games are Jowai, Ladrymbai, and Khanapara. You can participate in these competitions and stand a chance to win rewards.

Shillong Teer Lottery Game for 15 June 2024: Details

The Shillong Teer lottery game is simple. Each player gets fifty arrows and they have to shoot all of them at a target to win the competition. The game has two rounds so players should divide the arrows.

They can shoot up to thirty arrows in Round 1 and the rest in the last round to win the game. Please note that players must shoot all the arrows within two minutes.

To participate in the archery competition, you must buy the Teer tickets in the morning. They are available after 10 am at almost 5000 ticket booking counters across the state.

All interested people should remember that the game is not conducted on Sundays by KHASA. You cannot buy the tickets on that day.

Shillong Teer Result for 15 June 2024: How To Download

Let's read the step-by-step process to download the Shillong Teer Result for 15 June 2024 here:

  • Go to the Teer result website.

  • Tap on the active option "Shillong Teer Result for 15 June 2024" on the page.

  • The Teer lottery draw winning numbers for both rounds will appear on the screen.

  • Download the Teer result PDFs and save them to your device.

Winning Numbers for 15 June 2024

SHILLONG MORNING TEER

Round 1 Winning Number: 39

Round 2 Winning Number: 49

JUWAI MORNING TEER

Round 1 Winning Number: 73

Round 2 Winning Number: 16

JUWAI TEER RESULT

Round 1 Winning Number: 00

Round 2 Winning Number: 54

SHILLONG TEER RESULT

Round 1 Winning Number: 4:12 pm

Round 2 Winning Number: 5:07 pm

KHANAPARA TEER RESULT

Round 1 Winning Number: 4:21 pm

Round 2 Winning Number: 4:55 pm

JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT

Jowai Winning Number: 4:35 pm

Ladrymbai Winning Number: 4:40 pm

JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT

Round 1 Winning Number: 7:30 pm

Round 2 Winning Number: 8:30 pm

SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT

Round 1 Winning Number: 8:15 pm

Round 2 Winning Number: 9 pm

Published: 15 Jun 2024,03:18 PM IST

