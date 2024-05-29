Kerala Lottery Vishu Bumper BR-97 Result Today, 29 May; First Prize Rs 12 Crore

The Kerala lottery Vishu Bumper BR-97 Result today
(Photo: The Quint)
Kerala Lottery Vishu Bumper BR-97 Today: The Kerala Vishu Bumper BR-97 lottery Lucky Draw Result will be declare by the lottery department on behalf of the Keralan government, today on 29 May, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Vishu Bumper Lottery 2024 tickets will be available at a price of Rs. 250 and they will be drawn today.
The first prize for the lottery is Rs. 12 crore, followed by Rs. 1 crore for the second prize. The Department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Moreover, six series each will win a third prize of Rs. 10 lakhs. The Vishu Bumper offers the chance to win one of the biggest single-ticket prizes in India, a whopping Rs 12 crore being the first prize. A Kerala domicile is not required for the purchase of lottery tickets, hence people from all over the country are eligible to buy.
The result of the Vishu Bumper 2024 can be checked on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department -- www.keralalotteries.com soon after the result is announced through the draw. Ticket holders can verify the result in the Kerala Government Gazette before presenting the winning ticket to the lottery department within 30 days.
1st Prize Rs.12,00,00,000/- [12 Crore]
Consolation Prize Rs.1,00,000/-
2nd Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]
3rd Prize Rs.10,00,000/- [10 Lakhs]
4th Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakh]
5th Prize Rs.5,000/-
6th Prize Rs.2,000/-
7th Prize Rs.1,000/-
8th Prize Rs.500/-
9th Prize Rs.300/-
If the lottery prize is less than Rs 5000, the amount can be collected from any lottery shop in Kerela. But if it is over 5000 rupees, the ticket and ID proof need to be submitted to the government lottery office or bank.
Follow the steps below to check the Kerala Lottery Vishu Bumper BR-97 result on 29 May 2024.
Visit the Kerala lottery website: keralalotteries.com.
On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.
Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Click on the lottery/draw no. for Kerala Lottery Vishu Bumper BR-97 against the draw date of 29/05/2024.
Hit the view option.
A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.
Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined