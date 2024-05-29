Kerala Lottery Vishu Bumper BR-97 Result Today, 29 May; First Prize Rs 12 Crore

Kerala Lottery Vishu Bumper BR-97 Today: The Kerala Vishu Bumper BR-97 lottery Lucky Draw Result will be declare by the lottery department on behalf of the Keralan government, today on 29 May, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Vishu Bumper Lottery 2024 tickets will be available at a price of Rs. 250 and they will be drawn today.

The first prize for the lottery is Rs. 12 crore, followed by Rs. 1 crore for the second prize. The Department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Moreover, six series each will win a third prize of Rs. 10 lakhs. The Vishu Bumper offers the chance to win one of the biggest single-ticket prizes in India, a whopping Rs 12 crore being the first prize. A Kerala domicile is not required for the purchase of lottery tickets, hence people from all over the country are eligible to buy.