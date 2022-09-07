Sheena Bora Case: Court Rejects Vidhie's Plea To Stay With Mom Indrani Mukerjea

A special court on Wednesday, 7 September, rejected the plea of Vidhie Mukerjea, daughter of estranged couple Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea, both accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, seeking permission to reside with her mother in Mumbai on her return to India.

Vidhie has been living in London for the past several years. She is returning to India on 10 September, as per her application filed on 30 August.

Her plea was rejected by special judge S P Naik Nimbalkar, presiding over the Sheena Bora murder case. Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the case, is currently out on bail.