IT Raids Premises Belonging to Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Yadav, His Family

Income tax department sources said the searches are being conducted as part of a tax evasion investigation.
Image used for representation only
(Photo: iStock)
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Yadav said the Income Tax department on Wednesday, 7 September, conducted raids on multiple premises belonging to him and his family members.
Income tax department sources said the searches are being conducted as part of a tax evasion investigation.
The searches are being carried out in state capital Jaipur and some locations in Uttarakhand.
Yadav, a Congress MLA from Kotputli constituency, and his family members have business of packaging material and food products such as flour and pulses.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)