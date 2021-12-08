Shaurya Chakra Awardee Capt Varun Singh the Sole Survivor of IAF Chopper Crash

Indian Air Force’s Group Captain Varun Singh has been reportedly injured in the Coonoor helicopter crash – an incident that has led to the deaths of 13 others, including Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, on Wednesday, 8 December.
(Photo: PIB/Altered by The Quint)
Indian Air Force’s Group Captain Varun Singh has been reportedly injured in the Coonoor helicopter crash — an incident that has led to the deaths of 13 others, including Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, on Wednesday, 8 December.
Directing Staff at the Defence Services Staff College, Varun Singh, is currently undergoing treatment at the Military Hospital in Wellington, as per the Indian Air Force.
Wing Commander Varun Singh is a pilot in a Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Squadron.
On 12 October 2020, Singh had been flying a system check sortie in the LCA, when the cockpit pressurisation failed at high altitude.
Soon thereafter, at about 10,000 feet, the aircraft again experienced total loss of control with vicious manoeuvring and uncontrollable pitching.
"Faced with a potential hazard to his own life, he displayed extraordinary courage and skill to safely land the fighter aircraft. The pilot went beyond the call of duty and landed the aircraft taking calculated risks...he not only averted the loss of an LCA, but also safeguarded civilian property, and population on ground," as per a Defence Ministry statement.
Singh's efforts had allowed an accurate analysis of the fault on the indigenously designed fighter, and further institution of preventive measures against recurrence of such an event.
Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat passed away on Wednesday, 8 December, after an IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter conveying the military officer, his wife, and other officials, met with a fatal crash in Tamil Nadu.
Defence communication accessed by The Quint with regard to the flight manifest shows that the chopper from Delhi to Sulur was carrying CDS Rawat and his wife, as well as Brigadier LS Lidder, Defence Adviser to Chief of Defence Staff, Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh, NK Gursewak Singh, NK Jitendra Kumar, Vivek Kumar, Lance Naik B Sai Teja, and Hav Satpal.
Lance Naik B Sai Teja from Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor passed away in the fatal crash.
Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan was the pilot of the Mi-17V5 which crashed in Coonoor, news agency ANI reported, citing sources.
"Gen Bipin Rawat was an outstanding soldier. A true patriot, he greatly contributed to modernising our armed forces and security apparatus. His insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional. His passing away has saddened me deeply. Om Shanti," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted after the news of the CDS's death.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)