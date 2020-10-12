8 Tripura BJP MLAs in Delhi to Seek CM Biplab Deb’s Removal

Eight Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) MLAs are camping in the national capital to seek the removal of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

The MLAs have called Deb “dictatorial, inexperienced and unpopular,” reported The Indian Express. The MLAs are camping in New Delhi since Friday, 9 October.

These MLAs are being led by Sudip Roy Barman; they claim to have the support of at least two more among the BJP’s 36 legislators in the House of 60, the news reported added. According to NDTV, the MLAs are trying to meet BJP Chief JP Nadda and other top leaders and brief them on what they claim “poor leadership” and “misrule” of Biplab Kumar Deb.

The group reportedly includes Sudip Roy Barman, Sushanta Choudhary, Ashish Saha, Ashish Das, Diwa Chandra Rankhal, Burb Mohan Tripura, Parimal Deb Barma, and Ram Prasad Pal. According to the NDTV report, the group is trying to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We are about 12 MLAs who have decided we would appraise the party leadership about total dictatorship, poor governance of the chief minister, which in turn is leaving the party very unpopular," one of the MLAs told NDTV.

Meanwhile, leaders close to the Deb-led government in Tripura said that there is no danger to the state government, The Indian Express added.

The dissidents MLAs reportedly also stated that Tripura mismanaged the COVID-19 crisis, due to which government in the Centre was forced to rush a team to Tripura. “During the ongoing pandemic, there is no dedicated health minister in the state," one leader was quoted as saying by NDTV. The leader also said that the chief minister has embarrassed the party more than once with his comments on several issues.

The BJP and its ally the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) had registered a landmark victory in the state in 2018.

