Collapsed in Gurugram: When Returning to 'Dream Home' Becomes a Nightmare

"I couldn't even sleep at my home for one night," laments Sangeeta, her eyes fixed at the swing on the balcony of her dream home in Gurugram's Chintels Paradiso.

The 45-year-old homemaker's family had just conducted a house warming ceremony on 7 February. Two days later, when they had almost finished setting-up the house on the eight floor, Sangeeta heard a sudden thud.