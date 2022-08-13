12 Dead After Boat Capsizes in UP; Search Operation Underway for Over 40 Hours

Two days after a boat carrying over 30 people capsized in the Yamuna river in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, eight bodies have been recovered with the help of police and divers on Saturday, 13 August.

A total of 12 bodies have been recovered so far. Meanwhile, the process of identifying bodies and the search operation is currently underway.

Four bodies were recovered on Thursday. Four are still missing but this number might increase since the exact number of people on the boat is still uncertain, the Banda DM, Anurag Patel, said.

The boat was going from Fatehpur to Marka village.