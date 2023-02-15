Built-In Satellite Tuners in TVs: Will Set-Top Boxes Become a Thing of the Past?

As of now, whether it is a free channel or a paid one, it is mandatory for viewers to own a set-top box along with their TV sets. Due to this, people have to purchase a set-top box even if they want to consume only FTA Doordarshan channels (non-encrypted).

Growing popularity of Doordarshan channels: There has been a huge expansion of general entertainment channels on Doordarshan's Free Dish, which has helped attract crores of viewers, the minister said.

"Today, there are about 55 such channels and state governments are starting their own channels separately. Apart from news channels, there has been tremendous expansion of general entertainment channels on Free Dish," he added.

The number of households having Doordarshan Free Dish doubled since 2015. The Free Dish users increased from 20 million in 2015 to 43 million in 2021, a KPMG report stated.

Phase-wise transmission: Doordarshan has started a phase-wise transmission of its free-to-air channels from analog transmission to digital satellite transmission.