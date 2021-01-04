‘Have Made 16 Vaccines, Not Without Experience’: Bharat Biotech MD

Vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech on Monday, 4 January, addressed a press conference, defending questions raised over the approval of their COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin which is still under Phase 3 trials, saying that they are not a company without any vaccine experience.
The government on Sunday approved emergency authorisation use of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield as well as Covaxin, leading to a debate over the latter.
Dr Ella said that Bharat Biotech was not just conducting clinical trials in India but had also done clinical trials in more than 12 countries including UK.
“We are doing clinical trials in Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and other countries. We are not just an Indian company, we are truly a global company,” he said.
“That is not right for us, we don't deserve that,” he further said.
“We are not a company without experience in vaccines. We have tremendous experience in vaccines. We are touching 123 countries. We are the only company that has got such extensive experience and extensive publication in review journals,” Dr Ella further said.
He also said that over 24,000 people have already been vaccinated and that by 2021 they would have capacity for 70 million doses. “And as we speak, we have 20 million doses, right now, in Bharat Biotech,” he said.
He also stated that none of his family members were associated with any political party, in light of the vaccine being politicised.
Dr Ella also stated that more than 70 articles have been published in various international journals by Bharat Biotech.
Speaking about the cost of the vaccine, Dr Ella said that it would depend on the size of volume. “The price will be controlled by market. Initially, the price may be high but it will come down as more players enter the market,” he said.
He also said that approval of Covaxin for emergency use is a giant leap for innovation and novel product development in India. “It is a proud moment for the nation and a great milestone in India’s scientific capability, a kickstart to the innovation ecosystem in India,” Dr Krishna Ella said.
Published: 04 Jan 2021,05:58 PM IST