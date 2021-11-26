Sensex Drops 1,400 Points After Detection of New COVID Variant

Equity investors’ wealth, reflected in terms of market cap of BSE-listed firms, dropped Rs 5.95 lakh crore from last day to Rs 259.71 lakh crore.

Vijayakumar was further quoted as saying, “However, an important point to note from the market perspective is that the recent surge in Covid cases in Europe has not impacted the markets there. Since valuations continue to be high, investors have to be cautious".

Meanwhile, European countries, concerned with the rising COVID cases, have expanded booster vaccinations and imposed several restrictions.