Senior Students Slap Juniors in Line: Ragging Horrors from MP Medical College

The video shows more than eight junior students standing in line with their heads bowed down, while senior students slap them one after another.
A video from Madhya Pradesh’s government medical college of Ratlam district, which shows ragging of junior students taking place, surfaced on Saturday, 30 July.
The video is said to have been secretly shot a couple days ago by some students and emerged on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Dr Jitendra Kumar Gupta, Dean, Ratlam Medical College, told The Quint that they have taken cognisance of the matter and have convened the anti-ragging committee to investigate and take necessary action.
Gupta said, "We got to know partially about ragging activities on Thursday night, we got full information yesterday on Friday morning following which the anti-ragging committee has been convened."
The dean added that they have identified the students involved and stated, "It was the students of the 2020 batch who were involved in ragging the students of the 2021 batch. We have got 10 names that we have identified and strictest actions will follow soon."
Earlier an anonymous complaint by students of the state's biggest medical college in Indore, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College had revealed the rampant ragging taking place in the college.
The anonymous complaint mentioned that the senior MBBS students allegedly forced junior students to pretend to have sex with pillows.
The students also alleged that the senior MBBS students forced them to take the names of the girl students from their batch, and made lewd comments against them.
The anonymous complaint was used to register a First Information Report (FIR), which states,
MGM Medical College Dean, Sanjay Dixit, told The Quint that they have registered an FIR and are waiting for the students to be identified to take further action.
