Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani Nominated to Rajya Sabha

He earned the title of 'Senior Advocate' in the year 2004.

Jethmalani has argued numerous cases of significance in both the Supreme Court as well as several high courts. He is best known for fighting the Maruti Udyog case on behalf of Harshad Mehta, and the Priyamvada Birla case, where he represented Birla.

The senior advocate's nomination came days after two posts opened up in the Upper House.

Swapan Dasgupta, journalist and writer, resigned from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year in order to fight the Bengal elections as a candidate from the BJP. The other seat had belonged to the architect Raghunath Mohapatra, who lost his life to the COVID-19 infection last month.

