Latest News: 13 Covid Positive Prisoners Escape Haryana Jail

Thirteen prisoners escaped from jail, a dedicated facility for COVID-positive inmates, in Haryana’s Rewari district.
(Source: PTI)
In a joint operation, Army and police have recovered 19 grenades in the general area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Phagla, in Pooch district.
(Source: PTI)
BJP names Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, General Secretary Arun Singh as central observers for legislative party meeting to elect leader in Assam.
(Source: PTI)
Published: 09 May 2021,08:24 AM IST