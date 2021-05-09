Latest News: 13 Covid Positive Prisoners Escape Haryana Jail

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
The Quint
India
Updated:
Catch the latest news updates of the day here. | (Photo: The Quint)
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

Covid+ Prisoners Escape Haryana Jail

Thirteen prisoners escaped from jail, a dedicated facility for COVID-positive inmates, in Haryana’s Rewari district.

(Source: PTI)

Army, J&K Police Recover 19 Grenades in Pooch

In a joint operation, Army and police have recovered 19 grenades in the general area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Phagla, in Pooch district.

(Source: PTI)

Assam CM Likely to Be Announced Today

BJP names Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, General Secretary Arun Singh as central observers for legislative party meeting to elect leader in Assam.

(Source: PTI)

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Published: 09 May 2021,08:24 AM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT