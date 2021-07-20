'Have Been Transparent': Adani Group on Investigations by SEBI, DRI

On Monday, 19 July, the government apprised the parliament that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is investigating the Adani Group over non-compliance with securities rules.

Junior Finance Minister Pankaj Chaudhary told the Parliament that besides the central market's regulator, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) is also probing "certain entities" of Adani Group for compliance with other local laws.

However, a spokesperson for the business group said that they have always been transparent with the regulator.

The minister offered no other information regarding the probes and did not name the companies being investigated.