Delhi Toxic Air Crisis: Physical Schools Closed, Construction Work Paused

As toxic smog stifles the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, 13 November, announced a slew of guidelines.
Here's what's allowed, and what's not.
Will schools remain open?
Schools for all classes will remain shut for a week, beginning Monday, 15 November. Classes will continue to take place through virtual modes.
What about offices?
Government offices are slated to operate from home at 100 percent capacity for a week.
Meanwhile, private offices have been advised to opt for work from home (WFH) as much as possible.
Which activities have been temporarily disallowed?
Construction activities will not be allowed between 14 and 17 November.
Will there be a lockdown?
Address the possibility of a lockdown, CM Kejriwal, according to ANI, said:
"There was a suggestion in the Supreme Court over complete lockdown in Delhi if (pollution) situation turns worse... We're drafting a proposal...which will be discussed with agencies, Centre... If it happens, construction, vehicular movement will have to be stopped."
The AQI, PM10, and PM2.5 in Delhi were all in the ‘severe’ category, as pointed out by Chief Minister Kejriwal in a tweet on Saturday, 13 November.
