Latest News: 12,689 New COVID Cases, India’s Tally Over 1.06 Cr

India on Wednesday reported 12,689 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,06,89,527. The death toll increased by 137 to 1,53,724.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 1,76,498 active cases across the country, while 1,03,59,305 patients have been discharged.
Sensex on Wednesday dropped 210.75 points to 48,136.84 in opening trade, while Nifty was down 62.50 points to 14,176.40.
(Source: PTI)
