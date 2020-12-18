SC Orders in Contempt Cases on Kunal Kamra, Rachita Taneja Today

The Supreme Court will pass orders on Friday, 18 December, on the contempt petitions against comedian Kunal Kamra for posting allegedly scandalous tweets against the top court and comic artist Rachita Taneja for posting allegedly objectionable cartoons about it.
Attorney General KK Venugopal had given consent for filing of the contempt pleas against Kamra on 12 November. Two weeks later, he okay-ed contempt charges against Taneja.
The two tweets, over which proceedings were initiated against Kamra, read:
A-G KK Venugopal, while approving contempt proceedings against Kamra, had said that his tweets “are not only in bad taste but clearly cross the line between humour and contempt of the Court.”
“This is a gross insinuation against the entirety of the Supreme Court of India that the Supreme Court of India is not an independent and impartial institution and so too its judges, but on the other hand is a Court of the ruling party, the BJP, existing for the BJP’s benefit,” Venugopal had said.
Following the Supreme Court’s decision to grant interim bail to television anchor Arnab Goswami, Taneja, who tweets from a handle by the name of @sanitarypanels, had on 12 November posted a caricature in which there were three characters.
Granting consent to Aditya Kashyap, a law student, over proceedings against Taneja, Venugopal had said that Taneja’s tweets had presented the Supreme Court of India “as biased towards the ruling party."
Rachita Taneja is an Indian artist/cartoonist who identifies as the creator of the webcomic titled "Sanitary Panels", which she started in 2014.
Taneja is also the co-founder of Internet Freedom Foundation, which advocates net neutrality, privacy and free speech on the internet. She reportedly attended the Obama Foundation's Town Hall in New Delhi in 2017.
