SC Orders in Contempt Cases on Kunal Kamra, Rachita Taneja Today

The two tweets, over which proceedings were initiated against Kamra, read:

“Honour has left the building (Supreme Court) long back.”

“The Supreme Court of this Country is the most Supreme joke of this country.”

A third tweet Kamra had shared showed an image of the Supreme Court building dressed in saffron colours with the BJP flag on top instead of the national flag.

A-G KK Venugopal, while approving contempt proceedings against Kamra, had said that his tweets “are not only in bad taste but clearly cross the line between humour and contempt of the Court.”

“This is a gross insinuation against the entirety of the Supreme Court of India that the Supreme Court of India is not an independent and impartial institution and so too its judges, but on the other hand is a Court of the ruling party, the BJP, existing for the BJP’s benefit,” Venugopal had said.