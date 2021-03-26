Electoral Bonds: SC Order on Plea Seeking Ban Ahead of Polls Today

The Supreme Court on Friday, 26 March, will pronounce its order on the plea seeking a stay on the issuance of electoral bond ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.
At this, the bench said: "If your argument is correct, we have to strike down the law in full." The AG also informed the top court that Election Commission has given permission for opening sale of Electoral Bonds between 1 to 10 April.
The order will be pronounced by a Bench of Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.
The bench asked Attorney General KK Venugopal about "the misuse of funds for illegal purposes or terrorism.”
“We would like you, as a government, to look into it. It is not to suggest that political parties have violence on their agenda," the bench said.
The bench continued to pose queries, asking if "there could a political party, which is qualified for the bonds, and has violence on their agenda."
The bench, however, added that it does not intend to get into politics, or make a comment on any political party.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined