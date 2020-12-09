SC Directs IIT Bombay to Grant Interim Admission To Agra Student

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, 9 December directed the Indian Institute of Bombay to grant interim admission to an 18-year old student from Agra who ‘inadvertently’ clicked on a ‘wrong’ link that withdrew his admission from an engineering course in the top ranked university.

A bench headed by Justice SK Kaul, comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy took note of the submissions of lawyer Pralhad Paranjpe on behalf of the student Siddhant Batra who lost his seat from the four-year course, reported PTI.

The bench fixed Batra’s plea for hearing after winter break, but the admission of the student would be contingent to the final decision of the apex court.