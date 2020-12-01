QS World University Ranking: IIT Bombay Tops Indian Institutes

This is the third time in a row that the university has topped the list.

IIT-Bombay has secured the 172nd rank in the QS World University Rankings for 2021. | (Photo Courtesy: Wikipedia)

For the third time in a row, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has topped the list as the best institute in India in the latest QS World University Ranking 2021.

Globally, IIT Bombay has been ranked 172nd by QS. A total of eight Indian institutes have found a foothold in the top 500 universities in the world.

The United States has remained dominant in the ranking with four out of the five institutes. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology has continued to be the top-ranking university in the world, followed by Stanford, Harvard and California University of Technology (Caltech).

QS ranking claims universities from across 80 different locations were ranked across six metrics — academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty ratio, and international student ratio.