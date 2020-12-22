SC Directs Centre To Facilitate Repatriation: Tablighi Jamaat Case

The Supreme Court directed the Centre to facilitate the repatriation of 36 foreigners who were exonerated on 15 December after facing trial for allegedly flouting COVID-19 and visa norms whilst attending a Tablighi Jamaat event at the Nizamuddin Markaz in March in Delhi, which had around 9,000 participants.
The apex court also noted the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta’s assurances that any of the recently acquitted foreigner nationals can contact his office for any assistance required in travelling back, reported LiveLaw.
The 36 foreigners were from 14 countries, including the US, Russia, the UK, France, Sudan, Tunisia, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, Kazakhstan and Indonesia, reported The Indian Express.
(With inputs from Live Law)
Published: undefined