Tablighi Jamaat Case: All 36 Foreigners Freed, Court Says No Proof

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Saket Court, Arun Kumar Garg slammed the Station House Officer of Hazrat Nizamuddin Inspector Mukesh Walia, for lapses in identification of the accused and observed that the prosecution failed to “prove the presence of accused inside the Markaz premises” and noted “contradictions” in statements by its witnesses, reported The Indian Express.

According to the report, the court noted, “The SHO was aware of the actual number of persons gathered at Markaz since the beginning and still failed to take any timely measures to ensure dispersal of the said gatherings despite being aware of government guidelines.”