SBI Shares Steps To Follow In Case Money is Transferred To Wrong Bank Account

SBI Bank Money Transfer Procedure: Now we don't need to visit the banks to transfer money from account to another. We rarely visit banks for transferring money. We use UPI, debit cards, and scan codes to transfer money several times a day. It can be done in a fraction of a second using your desired electronic device.

But this process that can take place in seconds, can also go wrong in a blink of the eye. There have been incidents when someone accidentally transfers money to the wrong bank account and have no idea how to recover the amount. Recently, a customer of the State Bank of India (SBI) went through the same incident and complained about it on the social media platform, Twitter.

In response to this complaint, SBI’s official Twitter account informed the customers to take steps if they send money to the wrong bank account in future. If you have entered the wrong beneficiary’s bank account number while transferring the money, you must contact the home branch immediately and the home branch will initiate the follow-up process with the other bank without any pecuniary liabilities.