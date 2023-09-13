'Feel Crippled': Satara Riots Victim Leaves Behind Pregnant Wife, Parents, Debt

Hardworking, bright, religious — Nurul Hasan Shikalgar (32) who died in communal clashes in the Pusesavali village of Maharashtra's Satara on Sunday, 10 September, is fondly remembered by those close to him.

As several businesses and internet services remained shut across the district for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, the family of Nurul Hasan — old parents and a wife six months pregnant — continues to be in shock.

A pattern that is seen in several communal incidents in the state in the recent past, the clashes in Satara, too, were triggered by an objectionable social media post.

The local authorities suspended the internet, locked down the village, and suspended all services in order to control the situation.