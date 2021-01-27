Sasikala Released From Bengaluru Prison After Four Years

Former AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala was formally released from Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison on Wednesday, 27 January. Officials from the prison department arrived at the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (Victoria Hospital) on Wednesday morning, where she is undergoing treatment.
Officials and Sasikala’s legal representatives, dressed in PPE kits, completed the legal procedures for her release at the hospital.
Ahead of the release, a large crowd of supporters has gathered outside the hospital. They began celebrations even before her release order had been signed.
Even though she has been released, the former aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa will remain in the hospital immediately after he release.
Her nephew and AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakar, who arrived at the hospital, said that family will consult doctors before deciding on her discharge. “We are all happy, that our beloved Chinamma has been released. Now, we will discuss with doctors when she will be discharged. Only based doctor's advice, we will decide,” he said.
As the per the medical bulletin from the hospital, Sasikala is conscious, alert and well oriented. “Her pulse rate is 76/minute & blood pressure is 166/86 mmHg,” read the statement from Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute.
Sasikala was sentenced to four years imprisonment in February 2017 in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case, along with her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi and Jayalalithaa's foster son VN Sudhakaran.
Sasikala had tested positive for COVID-19 on 20 January and had been admitted to the Bowring hospital initially. In view of her critical condition, she had been shifted to the ICU ward of Victoria Hospital.
Now that the symptoms have reduced substantially and her condition has become normal. She has been taken out of the ICU, the Victoria Hospital authorities said in a statement.
On the same day as her release, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami is scheduled to inaugurate the Jayalaithaa memorial at Marina beach. Recently, he ended speculations by stating there is ‘no chance’ AIADMK will take Sasikala back into the party.
Published: 27 Jan 2021,11:37 AM IST