Sandalwood Drugs Case: Actor Vivek Oberoi’s Wife Served Notice

Crime branch had earlier raided Vivek Oberoi’s residence in Mumbai in search of his brother-in-law, Aditya Alva.

The Bengaluru Central Crime Branch reportedly served a notice to actor Vivek Oberoi’s wife Priyanka Alva on Friday, 16 October, in connection with the drugs controversy that hit the Karnataka film industry. This comes just a day after the crime branch raided Vivek Oberoi’s residence in Mumbai in search of his brother-in-law, Aditya Alva.

Who Is Aditya Alva?

Aditya is the son of former Karnataka minister Jeevaraj Alva and classical dancer Nandini Alva. The family was once again thrust into limelight when Aditya’s sister Priyanka married Vivek Oberoi in 2010.

India Today reported that Aditya Alva ran his own business and is also part of ALV Projects Private Ltd, Deccan Timbers Private Ltd, and the Sea and Sun Hospitality Ltd, along with his mother and sister.

Alva’s name cropped up when the police reportedly claimed that his residence in North Bengaluru, was used for parties where drugs were consumed by the attendees. Some of these people included actors and high-profile businessmen, reported India Today.

Over 15 people have already been arrested in the case, including Kannada film actors Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani. Aditya Alva, however, has been absconding since September.