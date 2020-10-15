Drugs Probe: Vivek Oberoi's House Searched as CCB Looks for Kin

The CCB is on the lookout for Oberoi's relative, who is accused for allegedly peddling drugs.

Actor Vivek Oberoi's house was searched by the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Thursday, 15 October, in connection with a drugs case in the Kannada film industry allegedly involving his brother-in-law Aditya Alva. Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Branch said in a statement, "In the Cottonpet case, Aditya Alva is absconding. Vivek Oberoi is his relative and we received some information that Alva is in Mumbai. Vivek Oberoi might also be aware of Alva's whereabouts. So a court warrant was obtained and a CCB team went to Oberoi's Mumbai house to conduct a search".

Aditya Alva's residence in Bengaluru was also searched, as per a report by NDTV. Aditya Alva, son of former Karnataka minister Jeevaraj Alva, is accused in a case involving drugs allegedly being supplied to singers and actors in the Kannada film industry. Actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani were also arrested in the case.