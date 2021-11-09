500 Farmers to Move Peacefully Everyday to Parliament During Winter Session: SKM

This, the SKM pointed out, is “in order to increase the pressure manifold on this obstinate, insensitive, anti-people and pro-corporate BJP central government, to force it to concede the demands for which farmers across the country have launched a historic struggle for one year.”



Further the SKM called upon all farmers to observe one year of the protest against the contentious farm laws passed by the BJP government “by assembling in large numbers at borders and to hold state level protests in distant states”.