Samples of 73 Contacts of 12-Year-Old Nipah Victim in Kerala Return Negative

Test results of 73 people who had come in close contact with the 12-year-old child who succumbed to the Nipah have returned negative, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said in a statement on Friday morning.
In the statement, the minister said samples of five more people who were in the contact list returned negative, taking the total number of people who are in the clear to 73.
On Thursday, September 9, samples of 22 contacts had returned negative. She also said in the release that more samples would be tested during the day and that 64 people were under observation at the Kozhikode Medical College and their health was stable.
George also said that presently, 274 people were identified as being in the primary contact list of the victim and they were being observed. Out of them, 149 were health workers, 47 were from other districts and seven were showing mild symptoms of fever.
Everyone's health was stable, she added. The minister added that since the incubation period of the virus was 21 days from the date of first contact with the victim, everyone in the contact list was being monitored.
Besides, a three kilometre radius around the victim's house has been set as a containment zone and a house-to-house survey was carried out in the area to find out if anyone was suffering from any unusual illness or had died due to unusual causes.
In the first outbreak reported in Kozhikode district in 2018, 17 people had lost their lives to the virus. In 2019, a 23-year-old man from Ernakulam district was found to be infected with Nipah, however, he recovered from the illness. No further spread was reported from the index person in the 2019 case. The third instance was on 5 September this year when the 12-year-old boy from Kozhikode succumbed to the disease.
