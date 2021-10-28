NCB's Wankhede Files Petition at Bombay HC For Protection From Coercive Action

NCB officer Sameer Wankhede arrives at NCB office in New Delhi on Tuesday, 26 October.
(Photo: Anupam Gautam/IANS)
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede, who has been linked to a Rs 8 crore payoff, on Thursday, 28 October, filed a petition before Bombay High Court for protection from any coercive action during probe initiated by Maharashtra Government’s Special Investigation Team (SIT).
In his petition, Wankhede has questioned why a parallel probe is being conducted if senior NCB officials are investigating the allegations against him.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)