NCB's Wankhede Files Petition at Bombay HC For Protection From Coercive Action

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede, who has been linked to a Rs 8 crore payoff, on Thursday, 28 October, filed a petition before Bombay High Court for protection from any coercive action during probe initiated by Maharashtra Government’s Special Investigation Team (SIT).

In his petition, Wankhede has questioned why a parallel probe is being conducted if senior NCB officials are investigating the allegations against him.