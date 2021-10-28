NCB's Wankhede Files Petition at Bombay HC For Protection From Coercive Action

Wankhede has questioned why a parallel probe is being conducted if NCB officials are investigating the allegations.
NCB officer Sameer Wankhede arrives at NCB office in New Delhi on Tuesday, 26 October.

(Photo: Anupam Gautam/IANS)

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede, who has been linked to a Rs 8 crore payoff, on Thursday, 28 October, filed a petition before Bombay High Court for protection from any coercive action during probe initiated by Maharashtra Government’s Special Investigation Team (SIT).

In his petition, Wankhede has questioned why a parallel probe is being conducted if senior NCB officials are investigating the allegations against him.

Published: 28 Oct 2021,03:15 PM IST
