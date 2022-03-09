A Mother Asks Indian Govt To Bring Back Her Son Who Joined Ukrainian Militia

Jhansi Lakshmi still can't fathom that her 21-year-old son Sainikhesh Ravichandran has joined the Georgian National Legion, consisting of paramilitary unit volunteers, to fight against Russia.

His parents have appealed to the state and Union governments to trace their son and bring him home.

They said they were flabbergasted when media reports showed him training for a war in the foreign country.

"We are very worried. We found out about this by reading media reports and have no other whereabouts of him," said Jhansi Lakshmi to The Quint.

The parents were shocked when intelligence officers visited their residence over the weekend.