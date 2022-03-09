A Mother Asks Indian Govt To Bring Back Her Son Who Joined Ukrainian Militia

21-year-old Sainikhesh Ravichandran always wanted to be a part of the army.
Jhansi Lakshmi still can't fathom that her 21-year-old son Sainikhesh Ravichandran has joined the Georgian National Legion, consisting of paramilitary unit volunteers, to fight against Russia.
His parents have appealed to the state and Union governments to trace their son and bring him home.
They said they were flabbergasted when media reports showed him training for a war in the foreign country.
"We are very worried. We found out about this by reading media reports and have no other whereabouts of him," said Jhansi Lakshmi to The Quint.
The parents were shocked when intelligence officers visited their residence over the weekend.
Sainikhesh's family informed intelligence officers that he was always interested to join the armed forces. His parents confirmed to The Quint that he was rejected twice when he applied to join the Indian Army. He also reportedly enquired with the American consulate in Chennai to join the United States (US) military.
When the Ukraine government called upon foreign nationals in the country to join them to resist the invading Russian troops, Sainikhesh decided to volunteer.
In 2018, Sainikhesh went to Ukraine to study at the National Aerospace University in Kharkiv. He was to complete the course by July 2022.
He hails from Subramaniyampalayam near Thudiyalur in Coimbatore. After war broke out in Ukraine, Sainikhesh could not be contacted for a few days. Media reports stated that he had reportedly told his parents that he was safe and did not plan on returning to India.
His family told The Quint that he was actively pursuing his five-year course in Ukraine. He was employed in a video game developing company.
This development comes as many parents have questioned the delayed response by the Union government in bringing back the students stranded in Ukraine. On 1 March, a 21-year-old medical student Naveen Gyanagoudar was killed in Russian shelling while waiting in line to buy food outside a supermarket in Kharkiv, the same city where Sainikhesh was studying.
