21-Yr-Old Sainikhesh From Tamil Nadu Joins Ukraine Army to Fight Russian Troops

They alerted the Indian Embassy as soon as they found out. Sources in the Tamil Nadu police have told IANS that a group of Central Intelligence Bureau officers visited the residence of Sainikhesh a couple of days ago and collected details about him. They also asked why he had joined the Ukrainian forces.

His parents, according to police officers, have told the intelligence sleuths that Sainikhesh had a passion for the military and armed training. His room in Coimbatore is full of photographs of Indian military and officers, they say. Sainikhesh’s family says he told them a few days before the war broke out that he had secured a part-time job in a video game developing company in Kharkiv.

However, it was only when intelligence sleuths visited them that the family came to know that Sainikhesh had joined the Ukraine forces.