Cops Who Escorted Sachin Waze To Meet Param Bir Guilty of ‘Dereliction of Duty’

A meeting took place between former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh, who was absconding until last week, and sacked assistant sub-inspector Sachin Waze, who is an undertrial prisoner and the main accused in the Antilia bomb scare case on Monday, 29 November.

After inquiring into the meeting, Mumbai Police sent a report to their Navi Mumbai counterparts on Tuesday, seeking action against the four cops and concluding that the cops were guilty of dereliction of duty, Hindustan Times reported.

Moreover, the four policemen, including a sub-inspector, who escorted Waze from Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai to the Old Secretariat Building Annex in Fort, have claimed that they couldn’t understand a single word between the former commissioner and undertrial Waze since they spoke in English, Indian Express reported.

The meeting had taken place in a room next to the Chandiwal Commission, which is probing Singh’s allegations against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.